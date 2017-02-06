BREAKING: Body found in river near Suck Creek

UPDATE — 2/6/17 @ 12:07pm CST:
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies are still on the scene investigating a body found in the river near the 2400 block of Suck Creek Road near Chattanooga.
According to HCSD spokesman Matt Lea, detectives have been gathering information from the scene since earlier this morning when the initial report of a body in the water came in to the department.
The body has since been recovered and transported to the medical examiner’s office for additional forensic analysis and identification.
We’ll continue to bring new information as it becomes available here at MarionCountyMessenger.com
PREVIOUS STORY:
MarionCountyMessenger.com has learned that Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently on scene investigating a body found in the river near the 2400 block of Suck Creek Road.
Many passers-by on Suck Creek Road likely noticed the heavy police presence at the boat ramp in the nearby area.
As of 10:30 am CST, crews were working on retrieving the body from the water.
No details were immediately available on the age, sex, or cause of death released at this time
Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com for the latest on this developing story…