Grundy County drug investigation ends in four arrests

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on Wednesday, February 1st, 2017, resulting in four arrests after a six-month long investigation.
Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum says investigators began the case after receiving info that a woman was selling, trading, and distributing prescription pills from a residence located at 3150 DR-56 In Tracy City.
The woman has since been identified as 51-year-old Susann E. Irvin of Tracy City.
Shrum stated deputies found small children in the home during the search warrant and the children are believed to have been present during some of the drug transactions.
Irvin has been charged with criminal conspiracy, child neglect, possession of drug paraphernalia. Also charged were Amanda Nichole Irvin (30), criminal conspiracy, child neglect, drug paraphernalia; Robert Aaron Irvin (20), criminal conspiracy, child neglect, drug paraphernalia; and Kenneth D. Nunley (47); criminal conspiracy, child neglect, drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI drugs.
Officials also said that charges of TennCare and EBT fraud are expected to come from the Office of Inspector General. The Department of Children’s Services has been assigned to the case.
