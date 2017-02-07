Strong afternoon thunderstorms expected today

Our team of degreed meteorologists in the MarionCountyMessenger.com Vallery Alert Weather Center are tracking a line of thunderstorms moving across middle Tennessee this morning that have the potential to bring some strong or severe afternoon storms to our area later today.
Clouds will increase across the area throughout the day as the high this afternoon could reach the low 60s, rain will move in around lunchtime if not a bit before and we can expect some storms to start rumbling through in the mid-afternoon hours.
These storms will have a slight chance of becoming severe and producing heavy rain, gusty winds of up to 50-60 mph, and even small hail. The chance for tornadoes for this weather event is almost non-existent; however, we’ll still need to keep a watchful eye as with any severe weather event in the Sequatchie Valley.
Our current tracking on this storm show the bulk of it entering Marion County and the Sequatchie Valley after 2pm CST and most of it ending by 5pm CST as it moves off to our East.
These storms will possibly have an impact on your afternoon commute and school dismissal locally, so please use extra caution this afternoon if you take to the roadways across the area. This could especially have an impact on the afternoon commute in the Chattanooga area with the timing of the storms should it hit during rush hour. Some ponding of water on roadways from over-saturation from recent rains could be possible, too, so please use extra caution this afternoon. Allow extra travel time, leave plenty of space between you and the car ahead of you, stay within speed limits, and remember to use your headlights if it’s raining.
As of this writing, the current radar shows the strongest portion of this line just now reaching the Murfreesboro area in Tennessee with a small line just ahead of that nearing the Winchester area and northwestern Grundy County. Another line to our south over Alabama near the Fort Payne area and Dekalb County is showing some strength at this writing, but hasn’t prompted a warning.
As the line moves East, storms will continue to develop to the West of the area, filling in the gap left behind over part of southern middle Tennessee and North Central Alabama.
So far the storms have brought a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several counties in middle Tennessee around Smyrna and Murfreesboro. Heavy rain prompted an Aerial Flood Advisory which has since been canceled. Lightning strike indication shows plenty of lightning with these storms as they pass.
As the storms end later this afternoon and tonight for areas off to our East, we’ll see the clouds stick around with lows dropping into the upper 40s to around 50. Tomorrow looks quite warm under partly cloudy skies with highs reaching the low 70s in some spots. Another cold front moves in late Wednesday night, with a few scattered showers. Temps will reach the mid 40s on Thursday under sunny skies as more cold air moves in Thursday night…we’ll see the lower to mid-20s by Friday morning with temps possibly in the upper-teens on the Plateau. Warm air returns for Friday afternoon and continues into the weekend with temps in the mid-60s and a chance for scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday.
Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com on Facebook and Twitter for the latest up-to-the-minute updates!