South Pittsburg woman indicted and arrested for theft from employer

A South Pittsburg, Tennessee woman who was accused of stealing from her former employer was arrested and taken into custody over the weekend after being indicted on charges last week.
In April 2016, TBI Special Agents opened an investigation into a former employee of Sequatchie Concrete Services in South Pittsburg who had allegedly embezzled money from the company.
The TBI investigation later revealed that Debra Hughes stole more than $200,000 from the business while employed there between 2012 and 2015.
She was indicted on February 6th and charged with one count of theft over $60,000.
Hughes was arrested on Saturday and booked into the Marion County Jail. Her bond is set at $20,000.