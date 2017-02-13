Early morning fire at Collins Building Materials in Jasper

An early morning fire has damaged or destroyed multiple structures at Collins Building Materials in Jasper.
Officials with the Jasper Volunteer Fire Department which responded to the scene say the fire started sometime before 1:00 am CST, and believe it started in a paint room and spread throughout the building to the lumber yard and the building materials building adjacent to the hardware store which was unaffected.
US Hwy. 41 in front of the business remained closed with a detour posted as of 8am at Shellmound and Pleasant Grove Roads heading East and at Parker Drive heading West into Jasper, causing delays for morning commuters. The highway has since reopened.
The business remained closed for Monday but will reopen with regular business hours on Tuesday morning.
