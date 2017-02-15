Local bondsman arrested after asking for sex-in-exchange for bond in undercover investigation

A local bail bonding agent was arrested after a recent undercover operation by detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff’s department officials had received several complaints regarding local bondsman, Kelvin Pell, asking for sex in return for writing their bonds; however, the department wasn’t able to take further action based on the complaints alone without further proof or an undercover operation.
Marion Detective Chad Johnson told the Chattanooga Times Free Press in an interview last week that a woman involved in a recent drug investigation gave the department the opportunity for an undercover operation after she indicated she had information on Pell.
The woman said Pell had previously written a bond for her and had since been texting her about gorgeous she was. Johnson says the woman was willing to wear a wire to try to develop evidence for a bust.
Last Wednesday the woman called Pell from the local jail (as part of the setup), requesting a $1,000 bond, but didn’t have the money. Pell said that could be worked out, bonded her out of jail, and took her to his office in Jasper.
The detectives listened to the wire as Pell asked the woman to raise her shirt and expose her breasts and told her about how there were many other women he knew who’ve offered sex for bonds. Detectives also learned later than Pell actually touched the woman’s breasts at this same time.
The woman asked Pell for a ride back to her motel room, asking him on the way what she had to do “to make the money go away?” Pell asked what she had in mind, so she then asked how many times she would need to have sex with him. Pell said that the $400 she owed was “a lot of money, it might take a couple of times to work that off.”
When they arrived at the motel where the woman was alleged to be staying (also part of the setup), she went into the bathroom to “freshen up,” while telling Pell to “get comfy.
Detective Johnson says that’s when she went in the bathroom and whispered into the wire’s microphone that she was out of the way, as officers used their own key to the room they’d rented and walked in on Pell, who’d since removed his pants, underwear, shoes and socks.
The affidavit on file at the Justice Center says Pell confessed during his interview at the jail that he’s traded sex “multiple times” with women he bonded out and said such activity is a common occurrence in the bonding industry.
Officials with Cumberland Bail Bonding, for whom Pell was an independent contractor, said any such activity is improper. Cumberland Bail Bonding has since suspended Pell’s contract with the company.
Cumberland management says they take allegations of sexual misconduct or other unprofessional actions very seriously and work to ensure their independent agents use professional judgment and follow the law. They also say that they plan on conducting an independent review of the situation.
Pell has been charged with sexual battery, a Class E felony, and patronizing prostitution, a Class B misdemeanor. He was being held in the Marion County Jail on a $10,000 bond pending a court date this week.
Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com for the latest on this story…