Little Owl Festival 2017 at Audubon Acres

The Chattanooga Audubon Society invites you to enjoy the sixth annual Little Owl Music Festival, Saturday, May 13, 2017, 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, at the Audubon Acres sanctuary. Admission is $7.00 per person or $15 per carload.. .Join them for a fun-filled day of music, art, and nature.
- Michael Gray returns as Stage Producer and M.C.
- Nature hikes and activities for people of all ages.
- Birds of Prey from Harrison Bay State Park
- Arts and Crafts vendors
- Educational Exhibits
- Food Vendors
Beautiful and historic Audubon Acres is the perfect place for this festival. Not only is this East Brainerd sanctuary the homestead of Chattanooga Audubon’s founder Robert Sparks Walker, it reflects his values and creative genius as an author and editor. The festival takes place at the height of the spring season. Migrating birds have already arrived. Spring wildflowers are in bloom.
Audubon Acres is a 130-acre Wildlife Sanctuary and is maintained so that visitors can enjoy and experience wildlife in its natural setting. There are over five miles of walking and hiking trails running on both sides of South Chickamauga Creek.
The Chattanooga Audubon Society is a 501 c 3 Non- Profit Organization formed 72 years ago by the noted local naturalist Mr. Robert Sparks Walker. The organization celebrates its birthday in July. Robert Sparks Walker felt that it was our duty to provide for the protection of and education about the wildlife and nature in our sanctuaries. He also felt that there was a lot to be learned from studying the ways the Native Americans lived on and with the lands. Officials with Audubon Acres say they are committed to fulfilling his dreams.
“These recreational opportunities will delight visitors for years to come. Attending events like the Little Owl Music and Arts festival supports Audubon Acres, and the mission of the Chattanooga Audubon Society. Help us keep the sanctuary a vibrant place of renewal for visitors.” officials said.