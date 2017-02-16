Trenton, GA Police charge man with child molestation

Our media partner, KWN Radio and TV, is reporting breaking news out of Trenton, GA this week…
20-year old Joseph Kobe Hamilton has been arrested for the offense of Aggravated Child Molestation by authorities in Dade County, GA.
Hamilton, A Trenton, GA resident, was arrested on Tuesday at a Chattanooga hotel after the Trenton Police Department received information that he had left the Trenton area and was staying in Chattanooga.
The Chattanooga Police Department and Dade County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the arrest. Hamilton is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail in Chattanooga awaiting extradition back to Dade County.
The case is still under investigation by the Trenton Police Department and no further details are available at this time.
