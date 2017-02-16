TWRA Region 3 Fishing Report: Nickajack and Chickamauga Lakes

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has issued the Region 3 Fishing Report for our area lakes this week…
Nickajack Reservoir:
Reservoir Conditions: Mean elevation: 633.5 feet. Current elevation: 633.5 feet. The water surface temperature is 49 degrees.
Largemouth Bass: Some lower reservoir fish are being caught while casting the “Rig” and jerkbait in the large water areas near points and ledges. Several anglers are catching more fish with slow moving baits such as football jigs.
Spotted Bass: More upper reservoir anglers are catching these fish. Most fish caught in recent days were caught by live baiters.
Smallmouth Bass: Some smallmouths are being caught. Crankbaits, jigs and live bait are being used.
Crappie: Lower reservoir anglers are catching fish on the main channel and along ledges in the large bays. Jigs or minnows are equal opportunity baits. Upper reservoir or tailwater crappies are being caught in the slack water areas.
Catfish: Live baiters are catching a lot of fish.
Striped bass: No observations or reports.
Chickamauga Reservoir:
Reservoir Conditions: Summer normal elevation: 682.0 feet. Winter normal elevation: 676.0 feet. Current elevation: 677.06 feet.
Largemouth Bass: Most fish are being caught on the river; however some anglers are finding some shallow bay fish. The shallow fish are being caught near shad. Lipless lures, jigs, the “Rig”, and spoons are being used by many anglers. Some anglers are catching several fish and a few big fish are being caught.
Smallmouth Bass: Most fish are being caught in the tailwaters. Jigs are being used more often than other lures.
Crappie: Minnows or jigs are the baits being used. Most crappies are being caught on the main channel banks.
Striped bass: Shad is the best bait. Jigs and jerkbaits are being used when live bait is not used.
Bluegill/Shellcracker: Several shellcracker are being caught in the slow water pockets upstream in the tailwaters. Bluegills are being caught in the larger creeks along flats. Some big bluegills are being caught. Most bluegills are being caught by crappie anglers.
Catfish: No reports or observations.