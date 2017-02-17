Around Town: Feb. 17th – March 12th, 2017

Feb. 17
Jasper Elementary School is hosting their annual Father/Daughter Dance — rescheduled from a previous date due to schools being closed. Information for tickets was sent home with students in folders. Tickets will be available at the door. Pictures begin at 4:30 pm with the dance from 5:30 – 7:30 pm.
Feb. 17
Rising star, Lane Higgins, will perform LIVE at The Smoke House in Monteagle on Friday, Feb. 17th at 6:30 pm CST followed by a songwriter round featuring Randy Finchum & Friends. No Cover Charge! Family friendly! Music from 6:30 – 8:30 pm with plenty of great food, too! More at www.thesmokehouse.com
Feb. 17-19
Ray Vander Laan, founder of That The World May Know Ministries, is returning to South PIttsburg at First Baptist Church, 306 5th Street, for an exciting and enlightening 3-day seminar. RVL’s teaching focuses on understanding the Bible in light of the historical and cultural context in which God placed it. Come experience this teaching with your church, small group and/or family. The free seminar only requires registration at www.rvlsp.com; by email at rvlseminar@gmail.com; or by calling 423-837-7455 to secure your reservation.
Feb. 17-19
Beginning Friday, guests will have an opportunity to view “Our America: The Latino Presence in American Art,” the newest exhibit at the Hunter Museum of American Art. The exhibit features artwork from the Smithsonian American Art Museum and will include media from nearly 70 leading modern and contemporary Latino artists. “Our America” is presented in Chattanooga by SunTrust. The Hunter Museum of American Art is open every day. Admission is $15 for adults. Click here to learn more about the new exhibit at the Hunter Museum at 10 Bluff View in Chattanooga.
Feb. 18
Celebrate National “Drink Wine Day” at Lookout Winery and Wood Oven Pizza in Guild, TN. Enjoy a glass of their authentic Italian handcrafted wines or enjoy a personal wine tasting/sampling. And don’t forget the delicious made from scratch authentic Napoli pizzas while enjoying breathtaking views of the Tennessee River and Nickajack Lake. The winery is open 11 am until 8 pm CST at 11848 US Hwy 41 in Guild, TN. More information at www.lookoutwinery.com.
Feb. 18
WTCI and Jazzanooga present screening of Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise at Jazzanooga. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at 431 E MLK Blvd, #100 and the program will begin at 6 p.m. with a panel discussion to follow. The first feature documentary about her life, American Masters – Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise, premieres nationwide Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 8 p.m. on PBS. For tickets and information, http://tinyurl.com/jkj8ebs or contact Jazzannooga.org. at 402-0452.
Feb. 18
13th Annual Winchester Winterfest is being held at Raceway Park starting at 12 Noon CST. More info at www.winchesterspeedway.net
Feb. 18
Live Music On The Mountain at Jim Oliver’s Smoke House on Saturday, Feb 18th featuring Dave Pahanish starting at 6:30 pm and a songwriter’s round featuring Mabus Jackson and other local talent at 8:30 pm. No cover charge, family friendly and great food, too! More at www.thesmokehouse.com.
Feb. 19
The downtown Mellow Mushroom will hold a benefit concert for Chattanooga Girls Rock Sunday evening. CGR is a nonprofit camp for girls ages 10–17 who want to learn how to rock ‘n’ roll. The camp debuted last July, and organizers are currently raising funding to help send more girls to camp this year. The concert is all ages and features Ashley and the X’s, Get Hot or Go Home, and Heatherly. CGR alumnae will also perform. Admission is $5. Click here for more information.
Feb. 20
Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park announced the waiver of entrance fees to Point Park, atop Lookout Mountain, on Monday, Feb. 20th, giving you the opportunity to experience the majestic views of Chattanooga’s surrounding landscape from our nation’s first National Military Park. For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.
Feb. 21
Nashville-based acoustic folk artists Shelby Bottom Duo bring their multi-media Musical History to Chattanooga. Hosted by Tennessee Alliance for Progress, Humanities Tennessee and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 175, at 3922 Volunteer Dr. Food will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the performance is at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and proceeds will go to benefit Chattanooga Area Food Bank. Seated is limited and reservations can be made by calling 894-3557. For more info call Nell Levin at 615.579.0451 or email bernellalevin@gmail.com.
Feb. 23
Come network with the South Cumberland Chamber of Commerce (formerly Monteagle Chamber) at a Business After Hours Social — sponsored by Friends of the South Cumberland State Park — 5:00 – 7:00pm at the park Visitor’s Center located at 11745 US 41 in Monteagle, TN. More info email mmtnchamber@blomand.net or call 931-924-5353.
Feb. 24-25
Houston Museum’s Antiques Show & Sale Feb. 24-26 at Stratton Hall, 3146 Broad St. in Chattanooga.
Attendees come to the show and sale to shop at the dozens of richly adorned booths from some of the country’s top antiques dealers and specialists. Visitors will find everything from pottery to furniture, books and maps to china and silver, linens, blown glass and many other artistic creations. Admission is $10. Both professional and novice antiques collectors from all over the region flock to Chattanooga each February to shop at and hear from glass experts.
Feb. 25
Chattanooga Area Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry will be at the South Pittsburg Armory building from 8:30 – 10:30am CST.
Feb. 25
The Friends of South Cumberland are dedicating their 2017 Hiking Challenge, “Hiking in Mack’s Tracks,” to Mack Prichard, State Naturalist Emeritus, for all he has done to advocate for nature, both here in the South Cumberland region and at dozens of other special places all across Tennessee. A kick-off event is planned for Saturday morning, February 25th, starting with a 9:30 am kick-off brunch ($12, payable at the door) at the Dutch Maid Bakery in Tracy City. Friends memberships will be offered that morning at a $5 discount for all who join or renew at the brunch event. Around 11:30 am, following the brunch, head over to the South Cumberland Visitor Center on Highway 41 in Monteagle to catch a courtesy van out to Raven Point on the Fiery Gizzard Trail, from where you’ll have a unique opportunity to walk the entirely new, rerouted portion of the Gizzard Trail, and take in all the amazing trail structures and work put in by our awesome Rangers and dozens of dedicated Trail Crew volunteers over the past 18 months! The van shuttle will pick you up again at Raven Point and bring you back to the Visitor Center in the afternoon. It’s an opportunity to experience the re-route without the 8-mile hike-in/hike-out from Grundy Forest, and a day not to be missed! More info at https://www.facebook.com/events/599644063562907/
Feb. 25
Wine Night: Sip & Paint (BYOW) event to be held at The Clay Canvas — 18 West Main Street in Monteagle, TN. from 5:30 – 7:30 pm. Tickets are $25. BYOW and they’ll provide the snacks and the stuff to paint! This month they are making wax/oil warmers. Free ideas and inspiration for you and you’re free to do your own thing, too! Advance tickets purchase is encouraged. More details at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-night-sip-paint-byow-tickets-32175061475
Feb. 28
Wally’s Friends Spay & Neuter Clinic will spotlight World Spay Day with its popular Spay-Ghetti No Meatballs Dinner and Silent Auction on Tuesday, February 28, 6-9 pm at The Venue, 4119 Cummings Hwy, Chattanooga… The clinic is celebrating its 10 years of operation, having altered more than 100,000 animals in the fight to stop pet overpopulation! The event will be catered by Lee Towery, Karen Mills will provide non-stop laughter, and the Booker T. Scruggs Ensemble will offer fabulous jazz and gospel music. It will be a great evening out! Tickets $40/person. Buy tickets online at www.wallysfriends.com/events.htm. Proceeds of the annual event will benefit those in need of low-cost spay and neuter. Do your part to prevent pet overpopulation.
March 2
Reflections Gallery will host an opening reception for artists Lora Miller and Julie Moya, 5-7 p.m. The mother-daughter duo has an exhibit on display at Reflections Gallery Feb. 13-March 10.
March 3
Pre-K Day: Blue Moon at the Hunter Museum of American Art, 10 Bluff View, Chattanooga. If it only happens once in a blue moon, it must be pretty special, and this experience is special fun for children ages 2-5. Raindrops on roses, crystal waves, skies that shine, and birds on shouldes….crazy for blue this March. Join in the fun with color inspired art making. $9 members / $13 general (princing includes admission for you and your child and all supplies). More info at www.huntermuseum.org.
March 3-4
Hay Haw will take place at the New Salem Community Center, 12477 Hwy. 136 (next to the Firehouse) on Lookout Mountain on both nights at 8 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages six through 12. Children under 6 are free.
March 4
The Monteagle-Sewanee Rotary is hosting their 3rd Annual Cajun Supper benefit fundraiser, 4:30 – 6:30 pm at the Otey Memorial Parish, 216 University Avenue in Sewanee. Funds are designated for the benefiting international outreach projects in partnership with the University (Haiti) and Rotary District 6780 (Mexico City). Ticket purchase includes either crawfish etouffee or vegetarian red beans and rice, all the fixin’s, and a drink. Live music by Bazzania will accompany the meal and beer will be available for purchase on site. Eat in or take out while supporting this worthy cause! Tickets are $20.00 each, students age 12-22 $10.00 each, children under 12 eat free. You may contact any Rotary Club member to purchase tickets or purchase online at http://monteaglerotary.org/cajun.html
March 6
Garden Brothers Circus at McKenzie Arena, 720 E. 4th St. Two performances – 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Last chance to see elephants live. Acts include motorcycle daredevils in a big Globe of Doom, Chinese acrobats, human slingshot, racing camels, circus clowns, daring aerialists, and cirque artists. First one hundred adult tickets sold online are $9.95 at www.GardenBrosCircus.com.
March 9
Marion County Relay For Life Kick-Off Celebration to be held at the Kimball Municipal Building… Are you an experienced Relayer? New to the Relay family? Have an interest in getting involved this season? You are invited to join Relay For Life of Marion County share the exciting details of Relay 2017, share how your involvement makes a huge impact, and celebrate the lives of our beloved cancer survivors! A meal and prizes will be provided! Bring your family so you can enjoy the rest of evening with games, food, and learning the latest on how to get involved with your local Relay For Life!
March 10-12
Songbirds Guitar Museum, the world’s largest private collection of rare, vintage guitars, grand opening. Street festival showcasing local entertainment on Saturday, March 11, from 12-5 p.m. The festival will take place on Station Street between Market Street and Rossville Avenue in front of the museum. The festival is free and open to the public. The museum will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and regular admission tickets are required. The outdoor party will feature the Gibson Guitar traveling museum and live shows throughout the day. The musical line-up includes Chattanooga Girls Rock, The Pool (British Invasion Rock and Roll), The Drew Sterchi Band (Blues) and The Communicators (Pop, Rock, Rap). The Station Street restaurants and retailers will be open.