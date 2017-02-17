Free admission to Point Park on Lookout Mtn. on President’s Day

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park announced the waiver of entrance fees to Point Park, atop Lookout Mountain, on Monday, Feb. 20th, giving you the opportunity to experience the majestic views of Chattanooga’s surrounding landscape from our nation’s first National Military Park.
This fee free day provides a great opportunity for visitors to learn about the importance of Chattanooga as it related to one of our nation’s presidents – Ulysses S. Grant. In 1863, General Grant was transferred to the city in order to ensure it did not fall into Confederate hands.
Why was Chattanooga so important during the Civil War? Park officials encourage the public to find out by visiting Point Park and its visitor center atop Lookout Mountain.
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.