Free legal clinics to be held for Tennessee residents

Tennessee residents who find themselves in need of a lawyer’s advice on matters outside of criminal law will soon have a chance to get that advice as the Tennessee Supreme Court has announced free legal clinics to be held around the state soon.
The clinics are part of the court’s Access to Justice initiative, a program aimed at helping a growing number of people find assistance when they can’t afford an attorney.
Residents interested in the free clinic dates and times can log on to www.help4tn.org to learn more about them.
The program begins in mid-March with press conferences in Knoxville, Nashville, Memphis, Jackson and Chattanooga and runs into April.
Court officials say that more than 1.2 million people in the state are indigent and struggle to get legal assistance. The top legal issues facing Tennesseans include health care, family law, landlord-tenant disputes and debt.