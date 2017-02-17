South Pittsburg City Meeting Feb. 2017 Recap

Here’s a recap of the South Pittsburg City Meeting for February 2017… You can watch the re-play of this and other local city and government meetings Saturdays on KWN-TV on Charter channel 195 in Marion County.
Meeting called to order…
After prayer, pledge to the flag, roll call, approval of Jan. meeting…
Communications from Mayor:
- Working on Cornbread Festival
- Commissioners attended a training session put on by MTAS for the newly elected officials.
- Received cold patch so now can patch more streets and pot holes
- Met with Director of Dept. of Environmental Conservation about what can and can’t be done about the dry creeks in the City.
- Corp of Engineers will be at March meeting to talk about what can be done about flooding in the city.
Meeting Business:
- Commissioner Paul Don King asked if the Board could go over the expense report in an effort to lower expenses.
- King also asked for a copy of the garbage contract so he and Mayor Holder could go over it.
Department Reports:
- No Police Report was given…
- Fire Report: 6 calls answered by department in last period.
- No Street Report given…
New Business:
- Linda Robinson with AirMed gave the Commissioners information packs on providing coverage for the citizens of South Pittsburg. This provides all citizens (within city) coverage to be flown by helicopter to any hospital at no charge. Jimmy Morris said you can buy additional coverage for a larger area for $35.00 per year. The price for coverage for South Pittsburg is $12,406 per year. Average cost to be flown by AirMed is $20,000.
- County Mayor David Jackson made a presentation about the new addition to Chattanooga State Kimball Campus.
- South Pittsburg was selected by Thrive 2055 Organization as one of 8 cities in the region and #1 in Tennessee to receive an award for the City. Thrive will help revitalize the downtown area and will be investing money in South Pittsburg starting with the Princess Theater.
- Commission hired Heather Nunley to fill the City Clerk II vacancy.
- City has made a MOU-RMT agreement with the U.S. Marine Corp from Camp LaJune, NC. Special forces and seals will be conducting realistic military operations in South Pittsburg. South Pittsburg was chosen because of the mountain areas. This is a 3 year agreement.
- State of Tennessee Transporation Dept. ask South Pittsburg if they would be a host city for the National Bicycle Tour. The city has agreed to host.
Several citizen had comments following the meeting business…
Adjourned.
Watch for the questions, comments and statements from citizens on the replay of the meeting…
Reported by: Shelia Kennedy.