Jasper City Meeting Feb. 13th Recap

Here's a recap of the Jasper City Meeting held on February 13th, 2017…
Meeting called to order…
After prayer, pledge to flag, and approval of January minutes…
Meeting Business:
- Paul Johnson of Johnson, Murphy, and Wright gave the board their audit report, which was very favorable for the city. Jasper’s assets are $18,887,000 and liabilities are $4,087,000. The audit did show that Jasper needs improvement in their water rates, which Mr. Johnson said were too low. Overall Jasper has 4-1/2 times more in assets than liabilities and has $359,000 more income than expenses.
- County Mayor David Jackson gave a presentation on updates at the Chattanooga State building in Kimball. They have added welding, electrical, industrial maintenance and electronics available in day and night classes. The county received a $1.5 million dollar ARC Grant to go with the $1.5 million set aside in county funds. Jackson says they might be little short, but have things in place now to borrow money, if needed. He says the county has to do a better job of providing training to get skilled workers into the local workforce. Marion County Partnership, which Jasper is a part of, has set up a $25,000 scholarship fund to help junior and senior students to attend a 2-year program at Chattanooga State while in high school. Once completed, they will receive a certificate to be used where they go to work or at the UTC Engineering Department. This will begin in the fall.
- Board approved to advertise for screening system for the sewer plant.
- Board approved for CTI Engineering to be the engineering firm for the sewer extension to Pryor Cove.
- Ordinance #375- 1st reading for removing residential uses from I-1 Industrial zoning district – APPROVED
- Library report by Mayor Evans
- Parks and Animal report by Justin Baker
- Street and Sanitation report by Ronnie Webb
- No Fire report
- Police report was given
- Alderman Josh Jennings read a paper he prepared about the beautification of the City of Jasper, where a volunteer committee will be appointed to study how and where the city needs to do improvements to make the city more appealing to people passing through and to the residents. Mayor Evans said they would go over this in a workshop at a later time.
Adjourned
Water Board Meting…
- Approved Jan. meeting.
- Approved $8,448.91 in adjustments.
- Water report was given.
- Sewer report was given.
Adjourned
Reported by: Shelia Kennedy.