“Wings to Soar” event with Tennessee Tree Toppers and Orena Humphrey Library returns to Whitwell

The Orena Humphrey Public Library in Whitwell will again be hosting the “Wings to Soar” event along with the Tennessee Tree Toppers hang gliding group.
This year’s event will take place around sunset (close to 7:00 pm CST) at the Whitwell United Methodist Church on Highway 28 on Tuesday, April 18th, 2017.
Wings to Soar is a non-profit birds of prey enviromental education organization founded in 2012, which strives to educate people about these magnificient birds (or raptors) by bringing live birds of prey to classrooms or other public settings for all to enjoy.
These lively and informative presentations feature a variety of birds, many of which are free-flying, giving an unforgettable close encounter to those in attendance.
In addition to this, the Tennessee Tree Toppers will be holding a hang gliding fly competition, the TTT Team Challenge, as part of their membership drive during the week of Easter — April 16th through 22nd which falls in conjunction with the event for the library. Attendees can enjoy and learn about hangliding, paragliding and see the various participants as they fly-in and land at the church to take in the event as well
Organizers say there’s plenty to see, do, and eat, too! A food truck with great barbecue plates will be on hand for those in attendance to enjoy as well.
Pictures from last year’s event can be found in the albums section of the library’s website at www.
Make plans to enjoy this great event coming soon to Whitwell!