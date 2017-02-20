Boldin named new head football coach for Whitwell

Whitwell High School has named a new head coach for the school’s football program, coming just weeks after their most recent head coach, Tracy Malone, resigned after one season to pursue a different line of work.
School officials have promoted from within this time while looking for stability by naming Randall Boldin as the Tiger’s new head coach.
Boldin was the defensive coordinator for the team last season, who along with Malone coached the Tigers to a 6-6 overall record with the Tigers finishing as runners-up in Class 1A after narrowly losing to Columbia Academy in the second round of the playoffs.
This will be Boldin’s first head coaching position and he has just three years of experience as an assistant — all at Whitwell; however, school officials say he stood out among the other applicants and four finalists interviewed and they believe he’s ready for the next step and will build the program and give it the consistency it needs.
32-year-old Boldin has lived in the community with his family for nearly 12 years spent nearly a decade in the Army before working with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football program for two years in non-coaching capacities. After that, he spent two years as an assistant on Tracy Malone’s staff at East Ridge High School before joining him at Whitwell last season.
Boldin makes the Whitwell’s ninth head coach in the past 14 years, succeeding Malone who resigned in late January.
In an interview with the Chattanooga Times Free Press (bit.ly/2lCyxXt), Boldin says, “There’s a lot of community support, and the kids work hard.” Boldin ahttp://bit.ly/2lCyxXtdded. “We’ve got talent, so all the pieces are in place.
“Whitwell has had a bad run with coaches for a long time, and that’s something I want to change. My family and I have made this home, so I plan to provide the stability the football program has lacked. My whole family is excited about this opportunity.” He said.