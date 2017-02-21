Marion County Fair set for earlier dates in 2017

The Marion County Fair has announced the dates for this year’s fair, which come much earlier for 2017.
This year, the Marion County Fair will take place May 17th through May 21st at the Fairgrounds in Jasper adjacent to the city park and just behind Dairy Queen in Jasper.
Officials with the fair cite two main reasons for the earlier dates this year; one, the earlier dates will provide a better chance for dry weather, where the deluge of rain during their typical August and September dates hav had a negative impact on the fair in years past; and two, this new date range gives the Fair Board wanted to book a quality carnival provider and these dates allows them the opportunity.
As some remember, last year the carnival company that was booked for the fair backed-out at the last minute, leaving the board no choice but to continue without the carnival rides and midway that attendees are accustomed to seeing at the County Fair. Board members and volunteers instead offered bounce houses and other attractions as an alternative in addition to the always-popular Demolition Derby, Fairest of the Fair pageant and other events and exhibits.
