Police close portion of road in Whitwell after grenade is discovered

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Whitwell Police closed a portion of Old Dunlap Road in Whitwell on Monday after the discovery of an explosive device.
Officials with the Sheriff’s Department tell us that a grenade was found in an area just off the road sometime after 1 pm CST Monday, prompting the department to call the bomb squad.
Marion County Detective Matt Blansett says the bomb squad was able to safely remove the grenade, and the road was re-opened soon after the grenade was removed.
No one was injured in the incident and at this time it’s unknown if anyone will face charges.
Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.