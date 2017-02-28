Marion County School Board approves 2017-2018 school calendar

At the regular monthly meeting of the Marion County Board of Education on Monday, February 27th at the schools’ Central Office in Jasper the board approved the following calendar for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year.
The calendar, approved by the board, is very similar to this year’s school calendar, including a full week for Fall and Spring breaks, and a full week again for Thanksgiving break.
Countywide egistration day will be August 3rd, with the first full day of school beginning on Monday, August 7th, 2017. Keep in mind Kindergarten Registration will take place prior to the end of this school and each school typically does tiered orientation and registration days by grade level. As always, we’ll post those days and dates as soon as they’re avaliable.
Fall break will be October 9th through 13th, 2017 with a staff development day (no school for students) the Friday before break on October 6th.
Thanksgiving break will be November 20th through 24th followed by Christmas break beginning with a half day on December 15th and continue through January 1st, 2018 — with a staff development day (no students) on January 2nd. Students will return after break on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018.
Spring Break 2018 begins with the day off on Good Friday — March 30th, 2018, and continues through Friday, April 6th, 2018.
The last full day of the school year will be May 23rd, 2018 followed by a staff development day on May 24th and the last day and report card pickup day being Friday, May 25th, 2018.
The Marion County Board of Education and Marion County School District includes Marion County High School in Jasper along with Jasper Elementary and Middle schools; South Pittsburg High and Elementary Schools; Whitwell High, Middle, and Elementary Schools; Monteagle Elementary School and Central Prep Academy.
More info on the local school system and access to the calendar for this current school year and the upcoming year can be found at www.marionschools.org.