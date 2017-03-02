5k Road Race to coincide with 21st Annual National Cornbread Festival

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn — On your mark, get set, go! Whether you’re a speedster or the slow-and-steady type, if you love to run, the National Cornbread Festival 5K Run is the event for you! With your choice of a 5k competitive run, chip-timed with Jaguar timing, a 5k walk, or a 1-Mile fun run. This year’s event is scheduled for April 29, 2017, with an 8:00 a.m. CST start time. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. CST at the Tower Community Bank Stage on Cedar Avenue.
You can also pre-register for the event — the deadline for early entry is March 15th, and the cost is $25. The cost for racers who sign up between March 16th- April 15th is $30. After April 15th the cost will be $35.
Your entry fee includes a wicking race shirt, festival entry, entry into Cornbread Alley and festival memorabilia.
To preregister online, visit: http://nationalcornbread.com/entertainment/5k-run/
Awards will be presented to Overall Male/Female, Overall Master’s Male/Female and the top 3 Male/Female in each age group (14 & under; 15 – 19; 20-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; 60-69; 70 & over)
Racers will enjoy the scenery as the course weaves through historic South Pittsburg neighborhoods and finishes on 4th Street by South Pittsburg Elementary School, where fruit, snacks, and water will be provided after racers complete the challenging course.
This year the National Cornbread Festival will include over 70 art and craft vendors, a farm themed kid’s corner with fun games and inflatables, the best festival concessions, a general store, antique tractors, blacksmith and glass blowing demonstrations, a huge carnival, musician’s jam tent and events that feature a beauty contest, classic car show, historic South Pittsburg tours, Lodge Manufacturing tours, pancake breakfast, 5K road race and a Sunday morning church service.
With so much to experience, it’s no wonder The National Cornbread Festival was recently selected as one of the ‘Top 100 Events’ in North America by the American Bus Association as well as Taste of the South Magazine’s ‘List of 9 Things You Must Do’. With these kinds of accolades, it’s easy to see why this grand festival is so popular!
Come join our community for some good ole’ fashion family fun at this year’s National Cornbread Festival in South Pittsburg!