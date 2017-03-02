Marion County Commission Feb. 2017 Meeting Recap

Here’s a re-cap of the events of the Marion County Commission meeting for February 2107. You can watch the video of this and other local meetings on Saturday morning on KWN-TV on Charter channel 195 in Marion County…
After Prayer, pledge to flag, roll call and approval of previous minutes for January meeting…
Meeting Business:
- Terry Parker was appointed to the Marion County Library Board; to replace Linda Hooper, who is now serving on the Marion County School Board and as Mayor in Whitwell.
- County Mayor David Jackson asked that MSB be hired to collect delinquent court fines. — Approved.
- Mayor Jackson stated that the county’s ambulance contract with Puckett EMS expires March 1st, and after sending out information for bids only one company placed a bid; Puckett EMS. Their bid was $150,000 for the first year and 3% increase each year for 3 years. — Approved.
- Mayor Jackson asked for discussion on a Property Tax Freeze Act for the citizens of Marion County 65 years old and older. The commission wants to get info on how this would affect the county before voting on it…. It has been put on the agenda for next month.
- A resolution was approved for Public Records Policy.
- A resolution was approved for $10,000 tourism grant with a $1,000 match.
- A resolution was approved to sign and forward to elected officials a support for Gov. Haslam’s Broadband Accessibility Act, which could provide broadband Internet expansion to all rural areas of Tennessee.
- A resolution was approved for Capital Outlay Notes for the Marion County Highway Dept. in the amount of $550,000 @ 3.09% for 7 years from Citizens Tri-County Bank which will be used to buy new trucks.
- Marion County budget amendments — Approved.
- Marion County Board of Education budget amendments — Approved.
- The county received two RFI’s — only have property for one. Sent information to the State of Tennessee.
- Surveying for rail service (industrial spur) in New Hope has started.
- All documents for Chattanooga State’s building addition has been approved and will be put out for bids soon.
- The State of Tennessee has $22 million dollars in CDBG grant money, with $10 million set aside for workforce. Marion County will apply for grant funding to buy new welding equipment for Chattanooga State.
- Notaries approved
- Chairman Gene Hargis stated that Forensic Medicine, who does autopsy’s for the county, now has increased their rates by $75. He asked for permission to talk to UT Forensics about services for the county. — Approved.
Adjourned.
Reported by: Shelia Kennedy.