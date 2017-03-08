Trial for man charged with Lawhorn murder begins today in Marion County; trial now delayed

Update — 3/8/17 @ 1:31pm:
The trial for Phillip Clements, charged in the murder of Raymond Aaron Lawhorn in 2015, was set to begin in Jasper today, but has now been delayed for today as the defense and prosecution continue to work things out for the case.
One source tells us that a plea bargain might be in the works; however, we are unable to confirm that at this time.
Previous Story:
Jury selection and the trial begins today in a Marion County Court for Phillip Clements, whose been charged in the murder of 52-year-old Raymond Aaron Lawhorn in 2015.
Clements, 58, of Whitwell, is charged with criminal homicide and has been held without bond in the Marion County Jail in Jasper since that time.
According to reports, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a home invasion on Jones Point Road around 1:30 a.m. CDT on April 23rd, 2015, where they found the then 58-year-old Clements in the yard with injuries from a fight and Lawhorn dead inside Clements’ home.
Jones Point is off of Valley View Highway, about halfway between Whitwell and Jasper.
“It was reported as a home invasion but actually it was an argument between these two guys,” says Marion County Sheriff Ronnie “Bo” Burnett.
“At some point, [Clements] went and got his pistol. I guess he felt like his life was threatened.”
Investigators say a third person was present at the home at the time of the incident. She was interviewed about the shooting and the circumstances surrounding it.
Josh DeVine with the TBI says that during the course of the investigation, authorities developed information which led to Phillip Clements as the individual responsible for Lawhorn’s death.
The trial on Clements' charges begins today in Jasper.