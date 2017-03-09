Cold weather returns for weekend bringing a chance for late season snowfall

We see no shortage of interesting weather living in the Sequatchie Valley and the upcoming weekend continues to add to that promise of “stick around a while if ya’ don’t like what you see right now!”
While it may seem that winter simply gave up and made way for an early spring…wait…winter is back! At least for this weekend, as we see much cooler weather ahead and even the chance for some late season snow.
First, let’s get this out of the way. We can’t deny that this week’s weather is eerily similar to that particular week in 1993 that led up to the superstorm we know around these parts as the ‘Blizzard of ’93’, and yes this upcoming Monday does mark the 24th anniversary of that moment in our recent history; however, what we are seeing doesn’t quite add up to blizzard-worthy weather, but it’s definitely one we are watching and could be our most noteworthy snowfall this winter.
Here’s what we can tell you right now… Average highs for this time of year typically hover in the low 60s. Today will be a bit warmer topping out in the low 70s in some spots, but this weekend they will be about 10 degrees below average.
Clouds are going to start rolling-in tonight as a cold front approaches. The front will bring in scattered rain showers overnight into early Friday morning, as temps drop to the low 50s.
Friday morning the rain will be gone likely by sunrise, but some roads may be wet for your morning commute, so allow yourself some extra time. Friday afternoon will be a little cooler with the high reaching close to 65 under clearing skies.
Now for the more noticeable change… Saturday will be much cooler, especially when you wake up, with temps in the low to mid 30s. Skies will be mostly cloudy all day Saturday with the afternoon high only reaching the lower 50s here in the valley.
Whhat we are watching closely is Saturday night into Sunday morning as an area of low pressure will move by to our south, and could combine with the colder air to bring us snow showers. The exact track of the low will determine how much snow we get.
Keep in mind it’seems still a very close call at this time and we dont want to put out an amount and cause panic, because clearly things can change rapidly when forecasting winter weather (as we’be seen many times before and already this season).
Various models depict different things, as always, but for now we are kind of on the line of seeing either a lot of cold rain or a really slushy 1-3″ of snow widespread — with higher totals in our northern counties along the Cumberland Plateau and drastically less here in the southern counties of Tennessee. Nothing but a cold rain is expected further south into Alabama and Georgia.
We say 1-3″ of snow, and again, it could be just a dusting or even just a wintry mix or cold rain all depending on how that low pressure system tracks as this sets up with the much colder temps Saturday night into Sunday morning. We prefer to over estimate snowfall amounts simply because we’d rather be wrong and get less than we predicted, than still being wrong and having much more snow on our hands than forecast.
Any snow we might see won’t be long-lived as we warm into the 50s Sunday afternoon, causing quite rapid melting; however, this will set up a chilly pattern all next week with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.
Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com and our team of degreed Meteorologists for the latest updates on the weather and our snow chances this weekend…