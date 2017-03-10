Around Town: March 10th – April 2017

March 10
Art 120 kicks off their spring events with a special March Hare Disco from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at The Well. The event will feature MillionDollaMan – Keenan Daniels. Proceeds benefit the Art-Car-A-Van to elementary schools in Chattanooga and clears the way for Art Car Weekend, April 28-30. Click here to buy tickets, which are $25. The Well is at 1800 Rossville Ave.
March 10-12
Songbirds Guitar Museum, the world’s largest private collection of rare, vintage guitars, grand opening. Street festival showcasing local entertainment on Saturday, March 11, from 12-5 p.m. The festival will take place on Station Street between Market Street and Rossville Avenue in front of the museum. The festival is free and open to the public. The museum will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and regular admission tickets are required. The outdoor party will feature the Gibson Guitar traveling museum and live shows throughout the day. The musical line-up includes Chattanooga Girls Rock, The Pool (British Invasion Rock and Roll), The Drew Sterchi Band (Blues) and The Communicators (Pop, Rock, Rap). The Station Street restaurants and retailers will be open.
March 10-14
Helen Brooks and Linda Kerlin present “Old, New, Borrowed, Blue”, their recent paintings as the In-Town Gallery’s featured front wall show for March. These two friends, living in the Sequatchie Valley, created a series of abstract paintings expressing their joy and awe in the natural beauty surrounding them. Their remembrances of earlier places of beauty in their lives, as well as the influences of other artists and instructors through the years, motivated them to create this current body of work. The gallery is located at 26A Frazier Avenue on Chattanooga’s North Shore.
March 11-12 & 18-19
Rock City, high atop Lookout Mountain, transforms to Shamrock City to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Saturday and Sunday, March 11th, 12th, 18th, and 19th. Come out for Irish music, Irish jig lessons, food, specialty beers, and lots of family fun…PLUS the GREEN WATERFALL. More information at www.seerockcity.com.
March 11
Registration for the Miss National Cornbread Pageant begins at the NCF Headquarters from 10 AM – 12 PM. Pageant is for ages 2-18, $25 cash only registration fee. Other registration dates, times, and more info by contacting Julie Wehunt at (423)596-8348 or on the Miss National Cornbread Pageant Facebook Page…
March 11
Pro Wrestling LIVE at the South Pittsburg National Guard Armory. Bell time is 7 PM CST. General Admission is $5.
March 11
Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society celebrates St. Patrick’s Day, Spring, and all things green with an Irish Spring Contra Dance from 7:30-11 p.m., featuring calling by Vicki Herndon and music by Carolina Ceili. Brainerd United Methodist Church, Lundy Hall, 4315 Brainerd Road. Admission is $8; $5 for students and seniors.
March 16
Marion County Chamber of Commerce monthly meeting — 12:00 PM (noon) at Western Sizzlin in Jasper.
March 16
Lion’s Club monthly meeting — 6 PM at Western Sizzlin in Jasper.
March 18-19
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the 4th Annual St. Paddy’s Day Party on the Parkway on Chattanooga’s Patten Parkway with the Honest Pint. This all ages street party is designed to showcase and promote local and regional musicians and celebrate the universally loved St Patrick’s Day holiday. The Party on the Parkway festival uses the entire length of Patten Parkway to celebrate with an additional outdoor stage, food and beer vendors. This year, the party features a large kids’ zone with interactive games and crafts, Kids dance party, Chattanooga Zoo’s mobile petting zoo and the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile. The pub shuttle will safely transport guests to and from the event from several other locations on the Southside, North Shore and downtown. Live music from: Rock Skool, Slim Pickins Trio, Caney Creek Company, Ashley and the X’s, The Molly Maguires, Elk Milk, Kindora, Hank & Cupcakes, Side Affect, Superbody, Tryezz and Nick Lutsko’s Symphonic Sideshow. Street entertainment will be provided by Sidewalk Stages buskers, The Highlanders Pipes and Drums, and The Chattanooga Fire Cabaret throughout the day. Tickets are on sale now — general admission tickets: $15; VIP ticket: $45 – The VIP Jameson lounge will feature private VIP restrooms, event t-shirt and 3 beer tickets. www.parkwayparty.com.
March 18-19
March 19
Mount Bethlehem Baptist Church annual Men’s Day service will be a 11:00 A.M. service guests will be Pastor Craig Carmichael and the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church family of Fayetteville, TN.
March 21
Monthly Marion Animal Resource Connection (MARC) meeting at 175 Industrial Blvd. in Jasper, beginning at 5:30 PM. Everyone welcome to attend.
March 22
The Jewish Film Series presents The Women’s Balcony, Hebrew with English subtitles, at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road. 7 p.m. Ages 16 and older. Tickets are $7. A close knit congregation fractures along gender lines after a catastrophe at their synagogue. The film shows the tensions and relationships between the different groups within Orthodox Judaism in Jerusalem, and provides a cautionary and universal tale about religious fundamentalism. Click here for the trailer.
March 25
The City of Whitwell will be having a public auction at 10 AM CDT at the Whitwell City Hall with several vehicles, including a 2006 Ford Explorer, 1999 Dodge 150, 2004 Buick CCU, 2000 Honda Odyssey, and a 1999 Chevy S10 truck.
March 25
Oil painting demonstration by Margaret Dyer at River Gallery. Ms. Dyer moves quickly and her high energy painting style is fun to watch. Watch her work, talk to the artist, and ask her questions. 1-4 p.m.
March 25-26
Chattanooga Native American Heritage Festival and Pow Wow On The River 2017. Gareth Laffely, 18-year-old NAMMY Rising Star Award recipient and NAMMY and ISMA multi-award nominated Native American flutist, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, songwriter, and producer, returns to the stage as a headline performer on Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26. Performance times are, Saturday at 11 a.m., 5:15 and 8:30 p.m., and Sunday at 4 p.
March 29
Marion County Sheriff’s Department will draw a raffle ticket winner for a Ferris 1S600S 48″ 19 HP Zero Turn mower and a 6’x10′ trailer to benefit the department’s Marion County Christmas for Kids program. Tickets are $5/each and available from any employee of the Sheriff’s Department or by calling 423-942-2525. Sponsored by Collins Building Supply.
March 29
The Jewish Film Series presents Fever at Dawn, in Swedish and Hungarian with English subtitles, at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road. 7 p.m. Ages 16 and older. Tickets are $7. This is the story of a love born in the strangest of circumstances between two long-suffering survivors of the Holocaust. Their love overcomes all the obstacles in its path. The story is set in the Swedish rehabilitation camps during the autumn and winter of 1945. Click here for the trailer.
March 31
Celebrate Marion County Extension Month with the UT/TSU Extension Office in Marion County as they celebrate 4H on the Courthouse Square from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM CDT. Educational exhibits, archery, demonstrations, animals and FREE lunch provided to those who attend. Call the UT/TSU Extension office for more information at (423)942-2656.
April 5
The Jewish Film Series presents 1945, in Hungarian with English subtitles, at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road. 7 p.m. Ages 16 and older. Tickets are $7. On an August day in 1945, two Orthodox Jews arrive at the train station of a European village with a mysterious box labeled “fragrances.” The town clerk fears the men may be heirs of the village’s deported Jews and expects them to demand back their illegally acquired property, which was confiscated during the war. Other villagers are afraid more survivors will come and pose a threat to the property and possessions they have claimed as their own.
April 8-9
Bug-a-Paluza at Camp Jordan featuring a Volkswagen car show, swap meet, unique vendors, contests and prizes. All admission and a majority of the concession proceeds benefit the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House. Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, April 9, from 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Admission is $5 per person and free for children 12 and under. bugapaluza.com.
April 19
The Jewish Film Series presents The Last Mensch, in German and Hungarian with English subtitles, at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road. 7 p.m. Ages 16 and older. Tickets are $7. Born as Menachen Teitelbaum, Marcus Schwarz escaped from Auschwitz with his life, only to exterminate his Jewishness. When faced with his own mortality, Marcus sets out with an unlikely friend on a journey that will irrevocably change both of them. Click here for the trailer.
April 22
Miss National Cornbread Pageant, 6:00 PM at The Princess Theater. Registration held at NCF headquarters prior to the pageant for ages 2-18. Registration fee is $25 (cash only). More info by contacting Julie Wehunt at (423)596-8348 or on the Miss National Cornbread Pageant Facebook Page…
April 26
The Jewish Film Series presents AKA Nadia, in Hebrew and Arabic with English subtitles, at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road. 7 p.m. Ages 16 and older. Tickets are $7. Maya is a happily married mother of two. She is a successful choreographer and everything seems perfect….but this life is a lie. Unbeknownst to her family and everyone around her, she has a hidden past. Click here for the trailer.
April 29-30
The National Cornbread Festival returns to South Pittsburg, Tennessee with great arts, crafts, Cornbread Alley, cook-off contests, carnival, and much more! More information and complete lineup of events and schedules at www.nationalcornbread.com.
May 13
The Chattanooga Audubon Society will host the sixth annual Little Owl Music Festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., at the Audubon Acres sanctuary. The festival will be a day of music, art and nature. Admission is $7 per person or $15 per carload. Michael Gray returns as stage producer and master of ceremonies. There will be nature hikes and activities for people of all ages as well as birds of prey from Harrison Bay State Park, arts and crafts vendors, educational exhibits and food vendors.
If you have a local event you’d like to let us know about — drop us a line via email with the information: news@marioncountymessenger.com