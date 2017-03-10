Marion County Democratic Party to elect new leaders at reorganization convention

Jasper, TENN — The Marion County Democratic Party will hold a Biennial Reorganization Convention to elect new leaders on 30, March at six./p.m. The meeting will take place at the Marion County High School, in the cafeteria Ridley Drive Jasper, Tennessee 37347.
Local Democrats will elect a new Chairperson, Vice Chairperson(s), Secretary, Treasurer and the Executive Committee for Marion County for a two-year term. All Democratic residents who are eligible voters of Marion County are urged to attend to discuss the party’s agenda and events for 2017-18. During reorganization, attendees will evaluate the effectiveness of their County Party bylaws and leadership. Each County Party determines its own needs, elects new leaders and enacts reforms to build a stronger grassroots organization.
The Reorganization Convention is open to all Marion County Democrats. Attendees should arrive early to complete credentialing forms and be admitted to the convention prior to 6 PM, when the meeting will begin.
For more information, contact Jim Lewis at 423-903-9724 jim.lewis.217@gmail.com or Katie Tillman at 423-939-9805 ktbpattat@gmail.com