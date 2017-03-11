Winter Weather to impact Sequatchie Valley overnight

A line of moisture combined with a cold front that passed through the area in the late part of the week along with a low-pressure system is setting up the Marion County area for some of this winter’s most significant snowfall thus far.
With only weeks left in the winter of 2016-2017, the Marion County area is on tap for a possible 2″ of snow accumulation through the nighttime hours tonight with more significant amounts in the higher elevations.
Our team of degreed meteorologists is watching the weather closely as what started as rain has gradually switched to sleet or snow over parts of the valley.
We’ve seen snowfall and very light accumulations early on with this system in the north end of the valley and even some significant snowfall as ‘banding’ setup over the valley in the early evening hours of Saturday night.
At this time, we do not expect any major travel issues; however, limiting your travel during winter weather is always advised and officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and local authorities ask that motorists do take extra care and caution in known or typical troubled spots (i.e. – bridges, overpasses, mountain and secondary roads that aren’t often treated).
