Festival organizers announce the end of Ider Mule Days celebration

Festival organizers of the Ider Mule Day festival have announced that the annual Labor Day celebration has come to an end with 2016’s celebration.
The one-day family-friendly festival was held each year in celebration of the town’s agricultural heritage where mules, tractors, and horses took center stage.
Organizers say that due to rising costs and overall expenses and tremendous volunteer hours required for putting the event on each year, the decision has been made to discontinue the traditional and popular Labor Day event.
Over its 30-year life, Ider Mule Day attracted approximately 7,000 visitors to the small community located atop Sand Mountain.
“We are pleased in what we have accomplished. From seeing families spend quality time together to raising funds for Ider Town Park, the event has had a positive impact on the Ider community,” said John Dersham, executive director of DeKalb Tourism in an interview with WAFF-TV in Huntsville.
“Thank you to all the volunteers, sponsors, participants and visitors who worked hard and shared their commitment to making Ider Mule Day a fantastic success for 30 years.”