North Jackson School burglary suspects charged

In the early morning hours of March 4th, 2017, several individuals burglarized the North Jackson High School in Stevenson, Alabama.
During this burglary, several items were taken including a safe and its contents.
After a week-long investigation conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Stevenson Police Department, several suspects were identified and questioned regarding the burglary and theft.
Additionally, most of the stolen property was located and recovered by authorities.
As a result of the investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for two 18-year-old males; Jose Montesdeoca of Woodville, AL and Zachary Frandsen of Stevenson, AL.
A juvenile petition was also filed for a 17-year-old male (juvenile) suspect in connection with the crimes.
On Friday, March 10th, 2017, both of the 18-year-old suspects were arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd degree and Theft 4th degree. Their bonds have been set at $2,800.
The 17-year-old suspect will be charged in Juvenile Court.