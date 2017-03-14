Over 50 Participants Helped Save Lives from Cancer at the Annual Relay For Life Kick Off in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, TENNESSEE – 8 teams and over 50 people participated in the American Cancer Society Relay For Life Kick Off Celebration of Marion County event on Thursday, March 9th at the Kimball Municipal Building.
More than $3,300 is raised so far, to support the American Cancer Society’s mission of saving lives from cancer. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations.
“It was inspirational to see people from all parts of our community come out to support us and help save lives from cancer,” said Sheila Evans, Event Lead. “Together, we celebrated those surviving cancer, remembered loved ones lost, and took tangible action to make a difference.”
Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to save lives from cancer. Uniting communities across the globe, we celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. During Relay For Life events, members of each team take turns walking or running around the track or path.
Team registrations, survivor registrations, and donations can still be made by visiting www.relayforlife.org/mariontn.