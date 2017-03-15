Meeks named new South Pittsburg Police Chief

Ryan Meeks has been named the new Chief of Police in South PIttsburg.
Meeks has been serving as the city’s interim Chief since the board voted to terminate former Chief Simpson at January’s meeting where he was named interim chief by Mayor Virgil Holder.
The move to name Meeks to the position officially was decided at the city’s March meeting by a 4-1 vote.
Meeks, a graduate of the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, is no stranger to the position of chief having served previously as Whitwell’s Chief of Police while working for that department from 1991 until 1997.
Prior to that Meeks worked in a supervisory position with the Tracy City Police Department and has also worked as a Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy. He’s been with the South Pittsburg department since 2006.