Puckett EMS Named Top Emergency Medical Service 2016

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Puckett EMS, Tennessee’s division headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, was awarded the 2016 Southeastern Emergency Medical Service Director’s Association (SEEMSDA) Emergency Medical Service of the Year Award, on March 9, 2017, at the Chattanooga Choo Choo. This is the third time that Puckett EMS has earned a prestigious award like this within the past 10 years. Puckett EMS is the 911 ambulance provider in Marion, Sequatchie, and Hamilton counties.
The SEEMSDA Emergency Medical Service of the Year Award is given annually to a licensed Tennessee emergency medical service, which exemplifies outstanding professionalism on the local, regional, and state level, as well as exceptional service to the community it serves.
“Puckett EMS is truly honored to have received this award,” says Steve Puckett, the President and CEO of Puckett EMS. “The men and women of Puckett EMS are passionate about caring for the communities that we serve. They are the ones that have earned this award. I am so proud of them. I must also recognize all of our public safety partners and hospital staff that we work with each and every day. Without their professionalism and support, we would not be able to do what we do. This award would not be possible if it wasn’t for them.”
The selection committee chose Puckett EMS from a number of nominations that represented some of the best and well-known emergency services from across the area.“We have some amazing EMS agencies in our area that are doing some great things and Puckett EMS is doing it right.” explains Amy Maxwell, the Public Information Officer for the Southeastern Emergency Medical Service Direction’s Association.
Puckett EMS has always been committed to clinical skill advancement of its employees as well as community training, but this past year they took an even bigger step by opening the doors to a new training facility. This facility not only provides a place for employees to advance their skills but also serves as a conduit to provide community and church leaders valuable first aid CPR and AED training. Puckett EMS began its Public Access Defibrillation Program in 2015 with a goal to provide over 30 Automatic External Defibrillators throughout the main points of gathering in the community and the necessary training to the community to ensure they are used properly in an emergency.
“One of the things that we believe at Puckett EMS is that we are dedicated to serving others,” says Shane Garrison, Vice-President and co-owner of Puckett EMS. “It’s a part of our company’s culture. We have employees that see a need in the community and they take action,” says Garrison. “We just stay out of their way and let them serve. From selling t-shirts to support cancer victims to collecting transition bags for children in DFACS and foster care, they make it happen. It does start at the top,” explains Garrison, “Steve Puckett and his wife Elaine, are two of the most caring people that I know. Their example of giving without an expectation of ever receiving anything in return has set the expectation of service for our company from day one. They would never tell you that, but it is absolutely the truth.”
Puckett EMS is the 911 provider for Marion, Sequatchie counties and the city of East Ridge as well as several other counties in north Georgia. In addition to the 911 service, Puckett EMS also provides emergency transport, non-emergency transport and special event medicine in 14 counties. Puckett EMS started in 2001 with 1 ambulance in a small station in Powder Springs, Georgia and now operates a multi-state operation consisting of over 350 employees and 60 ambulances and service vehicles. Other awards Puckett EMS have recently received include EMT of the Year, Paramedic of the Year, Pediatric Call of the Year, Director of the Year, Small Business of the Year and the American Heart Association’s EMS STEMI Award. Puckett EMS is the preferred transport partner for multiple hospital systems including Erlanger Health System and Wellstar Health Systems, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and in Georgia.