South Pittsburg continues search for new City Administrator

At the March city meeting in South Pittsburg, council members agreed to offer the City Administrator position to Bill Lawrence.
After it went vote and was approved, news came later in the week to the council that Lawrence wished to turn down the offer from the city after receiving a promotion with his current employer.
The City has since reposted the position in hopes to fill the vacancy as soon as possible.
From the South PIttsburg city website… The City of South Pittsburg is now accepting applications for the position of City Administrator. Applications and resumes will be accepted until Thursday, April 13, 2017, at 4:00 PM CDT at City Hall, 204 West Third Street, South Pittsburg, Tennessee 37380.
Salary up to $49k, depending on experience, with excellent benefit package. Applications and job descriptions are available at City Hall and online. The City of South Pittsburg is an equal opportunity employer.
A full description of the job’s details can be read here.