Vehicle loses control and drives through front of Jasper Post Office

A vehicle drove into the front of the Jasper United States Post office location on Main Street on Monday afternoon.
Officials with the Jasper Police Department tell us that the accident happened just after 12:30 PM CDT when the female driver of a late model red Chevrolet pickup lost control of the truck and crashed into the doors and windows in the front of the post office building while operating the vehicle in the parking lot area.
Emergency crews and a towing and recovery crew were on the scene to help clear the accident.
While damage to the building is very noticeable, officials say there were no injuries to report.
This makes the fourth of such incident to happen in our area in the past twelve months. A car crashed into the Kangaroo BP convenience store in Jasper last July, followed by a car crashing into Rudder’s Market in Richard City in late December 2016. And prior to this accident, a car crashed into the South Pittsburg Family Dollar earlier this month.
For now, this location of the USPS will remain closed to the public pending a structural integrity analysis.
This accident is still under investigation at this time, stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com for the latest.