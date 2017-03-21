Whitwell Commission and Mayor choose new City Manager

At the special called meeting on Monday, Whitwell commissioners and Mayor Hooper have decided to offer the job of City Manager’s position to Todd Mistrot of Lubbock, Texas, who has accepted the city’s offer by telephone with the Mayor.
Mistrot, who has a background in law enforcement in Mississippi, currently works in a rehabilitative capacity helping veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan with the non-profit organization VetStar/VCRG (Veterans Resource Coordination Group) based in Lubbock.
Mistrot holds an Associates degree in Criminal Justice, a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Skills from Mississippi State University, and a Master of Public Administration from Texas Tech University.
In a statement read by Commissioner Sandra Crabtree who made the motion for hiring Mistrot, she says he’s familiar with the workings of the various departments (police, fire, etc.) as well as working with various government entities.
Crabtree went on to say when Mistrot visited Whitwell recently, he reached out to business owners and introduced himself as well as speaking to local residents.
City officials say Mistrot hopes to make the move to Whitwell over the next three to four weeks and be on the job before the city’s next scheduled meeting on April 13th.