Marion County Sheriff looking for clues from recent burglary on Whitwell Mountain

JASPER, Tenn. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a residential burglary on Whitwell Mountain that resulted in many valuable and personal items being stolen from the residents and are asking the public for help to find those responsible for the crime.
The burglary happened at a home on Pocket Road on Whitwell Mountain sometime on the afternoon of March 13th, 2017.
Some of the items stolen include a 5-point laser-leveling tool, Dewalt 18-volt radio, 42-inch Samsung TV, several gaming consoles — Sony Playstation 3, XBox 360, and Wii… Also stolen were multiple DVD movies and approximately $1,000 in various jewelry among others.
Officials with the Sheriff’s Department say that if anyone has tried to sell you or if you’ve recently purchased from another individual any of the following items, to please contact Detective Beth Raulston or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (423)942-2525.
There is a $500 reward being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the burglary.