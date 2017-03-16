Authorities offer reward for information on suspect in connection to Jasper fire

Multiple agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) Nashville Field Division, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office Fire Investigations Unit are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the December 3, 2016 fire at the Jasper Family Dollar store.
The fire, which caused nearly $500,000 in damage and resulted in the loss of the entire structure, was reported at about 3:00 PM CST on December 3rd, 2016, and appeared to have started in one of the store aisles.
After several months of ongoing investigations conducted by ATF and the Fire Marshal’s Fire Investigations Unit, a photograph from video surveillance of a possible male suspect has been released.
Officials hope to identify the person in the photograph with help from the public.
Anyone with the information about the incident should call ATF at 1-888-ATF-FIRE, or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
Information can also be sent to ATF via the mobile app www.reportit.com by using the Nashville field division as the location.
You can also contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Department with information.
If your tip leads to an arrest, up to a $2,500 reward could be yours.
Information from: WRCB-TV