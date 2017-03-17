Fatal crash closes Hwy. 111 in Sequatchie County on Friday morning

One person has died after a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 111 near the Lewis Chapel Road exit near Dunlap early Friday morning. forced authorities to shut down the highway’s westbound lanes for a period of time on Friday morning.
The accident happened around 6:30 AM CDT this morning as you head down the mountain into Dunlap (from Soddy-Daisy) when a car apparently ran into the back of a dump truck carrying sand that was also headed down the mountain, which then spun out and struck a second car.
Due to the severity and size of the crash, emergency crews were forced to shut down both westbound lanes of Highway 111 as they worked to clear the accident.
Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) say the driver who was killed had just finished an overnight shift at their job. Their identity has not been made public at this time.
The condition and identity of others involved are also unknown at this time as investigators try to find the cause of the accident.
