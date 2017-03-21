Second day of Spring brings stormy weather and lots of rain (Seven Day Forecast)

Spring is officially here and with that comes warmer weather and lots of rain! Today will be no exception to the rule as we’ll see much warmer temps and the chance for some strong thunderstorms later this afternoon and tonight.
After a round of showers and storms late last night, we started the day with mostly clear skies, abundant sunshine, and comfortable morning temperatures around 53 in most areas of the Sequatchie Valley. That will gradually change as we head into the afternoon today. Clouds will increase as we head into the afternoon and temperatures rise into the mid-70s and even upper-70s in some spots. We could see nearly 74 degrees by lunchtime today! As clouds thicken and the storms begin to develop here’s what you can expect:
First we’ll see a LOT of rain.. Torrential downpours are possible at times and we could see some localized street flooding in spots, so use caution when driving. We’re on tap for anywhere from 1″ to 2″ of widespread rain, if not more with some locally higher amounts. Aside from the rain, we’ll see some very gusty and potentially damaging wind with these storms. Wind gusts of 45mph or more are possible with some of the stronger storms, so downed tree limbs and power lines are a possibility.
There’s also the chance for some small hail with some of the stronger storms, but we don’t anticipate anything quite like what we’ve seen recently here in the area.
Tornadoes do not appear to be a threat for any of the storms heading into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma puts our area in a less than 2% chance for tornadoes; however, we always advise you to stay weather aware!
Some storms could develop even into the late night hours, but should move out overnight. We’ll see skies clear up for Wednesday morning, staying mild with temps in the 50s and a much cooler afternoon with closer to average temps for this time of year in the mid-60s.
Your Vallery Alert Weather 7-Day Forecast:
Thursday looks cooler with the mid-40s to start the morning and a high in the mid-50s by afternoon. Friday starts out cool in the 40s, but quickly warms into the afternoon with temps in the upper-60s.
The weekend ahead looks cloudy and wet…with rain moving in late Saturday and for the day on Sunday with highs in the upper-60s both days.
