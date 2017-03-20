Vehicle loses control and drives through front of Jasper Post Office

UPDATE:
Officials with the Jasper USPS say the location is now serving customers with Post Office boxes and processing mail from a mobile unit that is on site next to the building.
This comes after a vehicle drove through the front of the building on Monday afternoon.
At this time no update has been given on the structural status of the building or a timeline of when repairs would be expected.
PREVIOUS STORY:
A vehicle drove into the front of the Jasper United States Post office location on Main Street on Monday afternoon.
Officials with the Jasper Police Department tell us that the accident happened just after 12:30 PM CDT when the female driver of a late model red Chevrolet pickup lost control of the truck and crashed into the doors and windows in the front of the post office building while operating the vehicle in the parking lot area.
Emergency crews and a towing and recovery crew were on the scene to help clear the accident.
While damage to the building is very noticeable, officials say there were no injuries to report.
This makes the fourth of such incident to happen in our area in the past twelve months. A car crashed into the Kangaroo BP convenience store in Jasper last July, followed by a car crashing into Rudder’s Market in Richard City in late December 2016. And prior to this accident, a car crashed into the South Pittsburg Dollar General earlier this month.
For now, this location of the USPS will remain closed to the public pending a structural integrity analysis. Officials with the USPS say they will perform this not only for the safety of the public, but also before performing any needed repairs.
This accident is still under investigation at this time