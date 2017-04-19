19th Annual “Food For Life” Conference scheduled for April 28th-30th

The 19th Annual Food For Life Conference has been scheduled for Friday, April 28th through Sunday, April 30th, 2017 with the Sequatchie Valley Institute.
This annual family-friendly festival includes three days of camping in a beautiful and natural setting surrounded by forest, bluffs, nature trails, and hand-crafted solar-powered homes and meeting places. Share a sustainable outdoor lifestyle and help prepare then eat delicious meals. Take part in workshops on food preservation, cooking methods, diet choices and nutrition, native forest foods and medicines, wood stove and cast iron cooking, butchering, and fermented foods including kefir, kombucha, mead, sauerkraut,
Organizers say you’ll have the chance to explore the political, social, and ecological implications of food and agriculture. And the kids will enjoy planting a Three Sisters Garden, hiking on forest trails, playing outdoor games, and learning about good food, plants, critters, and the forest!
Saturday prepare sourdough pizzas to bake in a wood-fired clay oven and party the night away under the stars with a fire, music, and wonderful people.
Organizers say the program is intentionally affordable with an income-based sliding scale for the three-day event of $100-$200 or for those wishing to attend Saturday only, $40-$100. Children under 9 years old are free, 10-16 years old is $10-$40/day. Prices include lovingly prepared nutritious meals, admission to workshops and children’s programs, and rustic camping. SVI members receive a 10% discount.
This will be held at the Sequatchie Valley Institute property, located at 1233 Cartwright Loop in Whitwell, Tennessee (between Whitwell and Dunlap — just off Highway 28).
For more information, you can contact the Institute at (423)949-5922, (423)949-4598, or visit their website at www.svionline.org.
The Sequatchie Valley Institute is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) educational organization. Proceeds help cover the costs of this and future educational events.