Around Town: April 21st – June 11th, 2017

April 22
Clean-up day will be held at the Raulston Cemetery in Kimball (weather permitting). Start time will be 9:00 AM CDT.
April 22
Clean-up day, in preperation for the upcoming camping season, will be held at Camp Glancy on April 22, May 20, June 10, July 15 and July 22. All work days begin at 8:00 AM CDT. Volunteers are askedto bring weedeaters, chain saws, and other needed work tools. For more information, call (423)463-8609 or (423)280-2677.April 22
Miss National Cornbread Pageant, 6:00 PM at The Princess Theater. Registration held at NCF headquarters prior to the pageant for ages 2-18. Registration fee is $25 (cash only). More info by contacting Julie Wehunt at (423)596-8348 or on the Miss National Cornbread Pageant Facebook Page…
April 22
The Chickamauga Chase has been held since 1969 in the historic and beautiful Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park. The Chickamauga Chase is Chattanooga’s oldest continuously run road race, and the signature event 15K is one of America’s oldest races at that distance. With the competitive 15K, Trail Race, 5K, 2.4-Mile Scenic Walk and Kiddie K, the Chickamauga Chase is a must do event for the entire family! Start time is 7:00am EDT. For more information, visit www.chickamaugachase.com
April 22
4 Bridges Arts Festival at the First Tennessee Pavilion adjacent to Finley Stadium on Chattanooga’s Southside from 10:00 am – 6:00pm EDT. The festival will return for its 17th year to bring world-class fine art to the region. 4 Bridges is a fully juried show with artists awards totaling $15,000. Diversity in mediums and styles in a truly unique 50,000 sq. ft. covered pavilion mix with serious art buyers from across the region, and beyond, to create an atmosphere unlike any other. The 4 Bridges Arts Festival, presented each year by the Association for Visual Arts (AVA), exists to support the advancement of original visual art and the artists who create it; to bring the ideas, materials, methods, and work of artists to downtown Chattanooga – a setting accessible to diverse local audiences and tourists; to create and nurture an atmosphere for the professional development of local, regional and national artists; and to take leadership in promoting the arts as an integral part in the cultural life of the Chattanooga metropolitan area.
April 22
The Lula Lake Land Trust first Hike, Bike and Brew. 3-7 p.m. at the Lula Lake Land Trust. Local breweries will compete for the unofficial title of “Chattanooga’s Favorite Brew.” Participants may enjoy a hike or mountain bike ride on Lula Lake Land Trust’s trails as they visit seven different beer stations positioned along the trails. There will be beer from Hutton and Smith, Chattanooga Brewing Company, Big River, Oddstory, Moccasin Bend Brewing Company, as well as local home brewers. Guests will vote for their favorite. Early bird registration is $35 and ends on April 14 at 11:59 p.m. Week-of and day-of tickets are $45. Tickets are available here.
April 22
Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park invites the public to attend a special two hour car caravan tour of Chickamauga Battlefield exploring the battle’s sensory history, 2 p.m. Participants are asked to dress appropriately for weather conditions and to bring a bottle of water.
April 22
The Chattanooga Earth Day Rally: For the Love of Science at Ross’ Landing. 3-10 p.m. Family-friendly event includes music, speakers, vendors, yoga during the day, light demonstrations after dark, and more. For more information, visit the Chattanooga Earth Day Rally: For the Love of Science Facebook event page or e-mail Jami at growabilityCHATT@gmail.com.
April 22-23
The Alhambra Provost’s Gun & Knife show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $8. The Alhambra Shriners Auditorium is at 1000 Alhambra Dr.
April 23
Sunday Gospel Brunch. Come on out to our brunch and enjoy a sumptuous meal while appreciating this uplifting, soulful music on the day it was meant to be heard. We’re talking about homemade southern cooking that will fill your stomach and inspiring music that will stir your soul. The brunch will be catered by Dipped Fresh. We have changed location to our space on MLK Blvd. Seating will be limited (only 60 tickets will be sold) and since the inception of this event, we have sold out every time so plan to get your tickets early. We are featuring Jazzanooga director, Shane Morrow. 1:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.
April 24
The American Legion Post 62 at 300 Elm Avenue in South Pittsburg will unveil a plaque commemorating the inclusion of the American Legion Hall in the National Register of Historic Places. Time is 5:30 PM CDT.
April 26
The Jewish Film Series presents AKA Nadia, in Hebrew and Arabic with English subtitles, at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road. 7 p.m. Ages 16 and older. Tickets are $7. Maya is a happily married mother of two. She is a successful choreographer and everything seems perfect….but this life is a lie. Unbeknownst to her family and everyone around her, she has a hidden past. Click here for the trailer.
April 27
Chattanooga Friends fourth annual Bartender Brawl, 6-9 p.m. in Miller Plaza. The event is sponsored by 1885 Grill. The only competition of its kind in Chattanooga, this is a no-holds-barred, all-out fight to the finish between local restaurants and bars to see who can mix the best cocktail. Live music from the Old Time Travelers. Tickets may be purchased at bartenderbrawl2017.eventbrite.com. Tickets are all inclusive (no drink tokens) and are $30 in advance, or $40 day of the event. Proceeds will benefit Siskin Children’s Institute, Northside Neighborhood House, and Boys and Girls Club.
April 28-30
The 19th Annual Food for Life Conference at the Sequatchie Valley Institute, 1233 Cartwright Loop in Whitwell. Families are invited for three days of camping, take part in workshops on food preservation, cooking methods, diet choices and nutrition, native forest foods and medicines, wood stove and cast iron cooking, butchering, and fermented foods and will also be able to learn about the political, social, and ecological implications of food and agriculture. The income-based sliding scale for the three-day event is $100-$200. The fee for Saturday only is $40-$100. Children under 9 years are free, 10-16 years are $10-$40 per day. This includes nutritious meals, all workshops, children’s programs, and rustic camping. Work trade is available. For more information contact 949-5922 or education@svionline.org or visit www.svionline.org for information and reservations.
April 29-30
The National Cornbread Festival returns to South Pittsburg, Tennessee with great arts, crafts, Cornbread Alley, cook-off contests, carnival, and much more! More information and complete lineup of events and schedules at www.nationalcornbread.com.
April 29-30
The area’s largest open air market, The Chattanooga Market, gets back underway for the 2017 season at the First Tennessee Pavilion adjacent to Finley Stadium on Chattanooga’s Southside. To welcome back the market for 2017, it’s a special 2-day event celebrating 100 years of another Chattanooga tradition — the Moon Pie! Come out for a ceremonious full weekend start to kick off the season. Fresh cut flowers, herbs, artisan foods and spring plantings await you this weekend at the Opening Weekend of Chattanooga Market. Welcome back all your favorite food trucks and listen to live music while catching up with friends.
April 29-30
Repticon, held at Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge. Doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, closing at 5 p.m. On Sunday, the show hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP and advance tickets may be purchased at http://repticon.com/repticon-chattanooga/.
April 29
FarleyCon returns to East Ridge at the East Ridge Community Center at 1517 Tombras Ave., East Ridge. FarleyCon is a multi-fandom pop culture convention. Tickets are $10 for adults and children 12 and under a free with a paid adult admission. For more information, visit us at www.farleycon.com or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/farleycon
April 29
Art & Jazz Day Party with Black Art in America. Come join us as we capture the energy of visual arts and Jazz together in our 1st Annual Arts & Jazz Day Party. All fine arts and music collectors, art lovers and Chattanooga art enthusiasts are invited to attend this event featuring a special exhibition / discussion on African American Arts facilitated by Najee Dorsey, founder of Black Art In America. Mr. Dorsey’s work along with other works by African American masters of the 20th Century will be available to view and purchase. $5 donation at the door is greatly appreciated and will benefit our upcoming community programs and services. Beer and wine cash bar will be provided. BAIA is the leading online portal and social network focused on African-American Art. BAIA amplifies thought-provoking commentary on today’s visual arts news from a variety of perspectives, including breaking news, gallery meet-ups, market trends, and profiling leading (and emerging) Black visual artists in the country. 2 p.m.
April 29
The Communities In School Duck Derby is an event where hundreds of numbered rubber ducks are launched into the Chickamauga Creek in Ringgold. These rubber ducklings will race toward the finish line for a chance to win $1,000 plus other prizes. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Clark Park on Robin Road in Ringgold. Admission is free. Ducks may be purchased now to enter the race by going to the event website. Ducks start at $10. The Mules will provide live entertainment at 11:30 a.m. and the Duck Parade will start at 12:30 p.m. Craft vendors, food, inflatables and more will also be available.
April 29
Chattanooga’s first Tabletop Game Fest, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on International Tabletop Day. The event will take place at the historic, downtown Ridgedale Masonic Lodge and features 12 hours of non-stop board games, role-playing, war games, card games, and every other game that may be played on a table. Entry is $5 and is open to gamers of all ages. Parking is free, and food and drink will be available for purchase. The Ridgedale Masonic Lodge is at 1500 Dodds Ave. www.tabletopday.com/listings/chatt-tabletop-game-fest/.
April 30
Jazz Poetry Tribute to Billie Holiday. Speaking truth and emotion, sonic and rhythmic, structured and free, poetry and jazz seem like natural born partners. More often, we do hear poets read their writing to accompaniment by jazz musicians — a form of spoken-word performance. Others write poetry inspired, informed and shaped by jazz.In celebration of National Poetry Month and Jazz Appreciation Month, Jazzanooga welcomes Laurie Perry Vaughen, Poet as she reads from her work accompanied by specially composed music by Award-winning Atlanta composer Jeff Crompton in a collaborative effort titled “Billie Holiday on the Radio: Tune in the Sociology of the South.” Joining Crompton under the moniker Three Way Mirror will be fellow 4th Ward Afro-Klezmer Orchestra mates Bill Pritchard (tuba) and John Arthur (percussion). Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Performance begins at 5 p.m. Light refreshments and cash bar available. Tickets are available here.
May 4
The MOMentum Network hosts GATHER, a fundraiser celebration of single mom graduates and future scholars. At The Venue Chattanooga, 4119 Cummings Hwy. VIP reception at 5:30 p.m., general admission to the Market & Mingle opens at 6 a.m. with a Grad Celebration at 7 p.m. www.TheMOMentumNetwork.org/Gather or contact cara@themomentumnetwork.org.
May 6
Chattanooga Room in the Inn annual signature fundraiser, Tell Me Something Derby. At the Black Creek Club in Lookout Valley, the event will include attention to detail in white table linens, centerpieces, food and the televised Run for the Roses on large screen TV’s. The new venue will also offer an open bar and silent auction. Individual tickets are $100 each. Reserved tables for eight start at $1,000. For tickets please contact Chattanooga Room in the Inn at 624-6144.
May 13
Marion County Relay for Life annual event to be held in Jasper from 5:00pm – 9:00pm CDT at the Downtown Jasper Courthouse Square. More information by contacting Chrissy Seals at (423)499-2606 by visiting the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/marioncountyrfl/
May 13
The Chattanooga Audubon Society will host the sixth annual Little Owl Music Festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., at the Audubon Acres sanctuary. The festival will be a day of music, art and nature. Admission is $7 per person or $15 per carload. Michael Gray returns as stage producer and master of ceremonies. There will be nature hikes and activities for people of all ages as well as birds of prey from Harrison Bay State Park, arts and crafts vendors, educational exhibits and food vendors.
May 13
UnCorked, an evening of food and wine to benefit the Chattanooga Symphony and Orchestra, 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Renaissance Park. The event will include wine tasting, Chattanooga cuisine and music for sipping and dance, all on the banks of the Tennessee River. Party guests will dance to Chattanooga’s own OGYA World Music Band. VIP tickets are $125 and general admission is $75 and they are available here.
May 13-14
Members of The Tri-State Rose Society of Chattanooga host self-guided private rose garden tours for the public. Up to eight gardens will be featured from all over the greater metropolitan area, including St. Elmo, Hixson, East Brainerd, Middle Valley, Ooltewah and Soddy Daisy. A complete list of gardens and locations will be released May 1, at which time the list will also be posted on www.chattanoogarose.org. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and 12-5 p.m. on Mother’s Day. No charge for the self-guided tour, however donations to the Tri-State Rose Society will be accepted. Contact rirjeff@aol.com for more information.
May 15
Registration deadline for Marion County Miss Fairest of the Fair and Senior Ms. Fairest of the Fair. Entry fee is $25. Juding takes place on Friday, May 19th, 2017. Application and more information at www.marioncountyfair.com.
May 17-21
The 2017 Marion County Fair returns EARLY to the fairgrounds behind the Dairy Queen in Jasper. Wednesday, May 17th features KOI Drag Racing — admission is $8 adult, $5 kids and includes admission to the fair and drag races. On Thursday 5/18 its 4-H Fairest of the Fair night on the main stage at 6pm CDT. On Friday 5/19, the 2017 Miss Fairest of the Fair and Senior Ms. Fairest of the Fair pageants at 6pm CDT on the main stage. And the 4-H Pet Show takes place with registration at 4pm and the show following at 5pm. More info on the fair is available now at www.marioncountyfair.com.
May 18
CHI Memorial Foundation and the Hunter Museum of American Art are co-presenting the 17th annual Cam Busch Endowed Arts for Health Lecture Series. 5 p.m. at the Hunter Museum of American Art. Dr. Ysaye Barnwell will return as this year’s guest performer/speaker. Individual tickets are $50 and include heavy hors d’oeuvres, a host bar, a performance by Dr. Ysaye Barnwell, and admission to the Hunter Museum of American Art. 495-4141 or visit www.memorial.org/art-lecture.
May 25
The Bridgeport Masonic Lodge #543 and Order of the Eastern Star #181 will be cooking Boston Butts on Thursday, May 25th. Pickup and delivery will be on Friday, May 26th. These delicious Boston Butts will be $30 each. Reserve yours now — call Bill Riddle at (256)495-3648 or Steve Cooper at (423)443-7697. Orders must be placed by May 22nd to ensure you get one.
May 27
Harrison Lodge will host the 2017 Cars for Kids Car Show in memory of Ronnie Blaylock, Sr. Brown Middle School parking lot, 5716 TN-58, in Harrison. Entry fee is $15 and registration begins at 7:30 a.m. There are also swap meet spaces available. All proceeds will go to special education classes in Hamilton County. For more information, contact Claude Shelton at 284-1821, Kevin Akins at 290-1190, or Charlie Haney at 706.217-9661.
June 8-11
Time to head to the farm for the annual Bonnaroo music festival. This 4-day festival in Manchester features arts and music from the biggest stars to the best up-and-coming artists. General admission tickets are $350. For line-up and festival info or to purchase tickets, visit www.bonnaroo.com
June 9-17
Chattanooga’s annual “Family Reunion” takes place…Riverbend 2017 hits Ross’s Landing for 8 days and 5 stages of great music and entertainment with nearly 100 artists and plenty of fun and food for everyone! Coca-Cola stage entertainers include Toby Keith, Old Dominion, Morris Day and the Time with Cameo, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Don Felder, Ludacris, The Flaming Lips, Crowder, Mother’s Finest, Here Come The Mummies and more! General Admission wrist bands good for all shows/dates are $42 each in advance (children 10 and under are admitted free with paying adult). Wristbands are $55 once the festival begins. One night wristbands are available at the gate each night for only $25. More information and the complete lineup available now at riverbendfestival.com
June 10-11
The Alhambra Provost’s Gun & Knife show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $8. The Alhambra Shriners Auditorium is at 1000 Alhambra Dr.