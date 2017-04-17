Chance for scattered showers through midweek with more storms likely by end of coming weekend

We hope you had a great Easter weekend with your family, friends, and loved ones…and no doubt it was a beautiful weekend to be outdoors weather and temperature-wise, despite the high pollen count! It looks we could see some relief from the pollen in the form of rain as we get into this already 5th week of Spring 2017.

As we start our workweek, we’ll see some scattered clouds giving way to some sunshine by mid-morning. Some of those clouds will return and we could see a few non-severe thunderstorms move through by midday and into the afternoon hours. Otherwise, look for variable clouds and a light wind from the south keeping us warm in the upper 70s near 80. Some of those showers and storms we see today could linger through the afternoon and evening hours and maybe even into tomorrow morning.

Tuesday looks cloudy with more scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday quietens down a bit with only a few pop-up showers possible through the day with a high near 77.

A few stray light showers are possible Thursday through Saturday, but nothing major as highs stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We’ll see another chance for a line of showers and storms as another front moves through our area on Sunday afternoon. Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com for your latest news, weather, and information anytime 24/7 on Facebook, Twitter, and here on the web.

