Drag racing event comes to Marion County Fair on Wednesday, May 17th at the Fairgrounds in Jasper

The Marion County Fair returns this year and earlier than years past — Wednesday, May 17th through Sunday, May 21st, 2017 at the fairgrounds located behind the Dairy Queen in Jasper.
Along with the always anticipated carnival rides, 4-H events, youth pageants, and the crowning of the 2017 Miss Fairest of the Fair and Senior Ms. Fairest of the Fair winners, this year fair organizers promise even more motor revving excitement with a drag racing event!
KOI Drag Racing, based out of Odenton, Kentucky, will be officiating the events with classes for kids, ATV and dirt bike competitors, as well as modified and open classes.
Organizers with the fair say participation in the drag races will cost $10 per class, and registration information and a link to KOI Drag Racing’s website and Facebook page is available on the Drag Racing section of their website at www.MarionCountyFair.com.
Admission for Wednesday night will be $8 for adults and $5 for kids and will include admission to not just the fairgrounds but also the drag races.
All other nights will be $5 for adults, $3 for students, and free admission for children under 5 years of age.
Fair organizers tried new dates at the end of September last year in hopes to avoid the rainy season that has been known to be a problem for the fairgrounds during the longtime dates in early to mid August.
While the dates worked well to avoid rain and flooding, organizers had to act quick to fill a void when the carnival ride amusement company the fair had scheduled backed-out at the last minute and no other amusement companies were available to replace the original one with that short of notice.
Organizers scrambled to cover, but successfully provided plenty of fun with an obstacle course, bounce houses, slides and other inflatable fun for kids.
Organizers say this year earlier dates were chosen again to avoid the rainy season and to lock down dates for those providing entertainment and exhibits in a timely manner and it should be a much more enjoyable experience for those attending as a result of them taking these extra measures to see that everything goes as planned.
The Marion County Fair is constantly updating both their website and Facebook page with the latest information and schedule of events, so stay tuned for the latest!