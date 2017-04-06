Grundy Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for your help to find missing man

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a missing man.

Dylan Winton was reported missing on March 16th.

Winton’s family says he suffers from mental health issues and they are worried about his well-being.

Winton is described as being five-foot-eight and weighs 150 pounds.

The man’s family is offering a $1000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

If you have seen Winton or know where he might be, please contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 931-692-3466.

Related

Comments on Facebook

comments