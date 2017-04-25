«

Print this Post

Grundy officer injured after being dragged by shotgun-wielding ATV rider

April 25, 2017

by editor

April 25, 2017

Grundy County authorities are on the lookout for a shotgun-wielding ATV rider who dragged an officer down the road in Altamont early Monday morning.

According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department’s post on Facebook, the incident happened about 5:45 AM Monday morning on Woodland Avenue in Altamont while Deputy Paul Sweeton was patrolling the area and spotted a person riding an ATV on the roadway with a shotgun.

Sweeton stopped the ATV and discovered the driver had a revoked license.

A  struggle between Sweeton and the suspect then ensued, and Deputy Sweeton was dragged down the road before the suspect drove off.

Sweeton was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

He later commented on the GCSO Facebook page, thanking all those who offered him backup along with dispatchers, his co-workers, and chief.

“I thank everybody for your prayers, and I’m doing okay…just a little sore,” he said.

Grundy County authorities have not released the name of the suspect at this time. Stay with us for the latest updates.

 

Comments on Facebook

comments

Permanent link to this article: http://marioncountymessenger.com/2017/04/grundy-officer-injured-dragged-shotgun-wielding-atv-rider/