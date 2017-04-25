Grundy officer injured after being dragged by shotgun-wielding ATV rider

Grundy County authorities are on the lookout for a shotgun-wielding ATV rider who dragged an officer down the road in Altamont early Monday morning.
According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department’s post on Facebook, the incident happened about 5:45 AM Monday morning on Woodland Avenue in Altamont while Deputy Paul Sweeton was patrolling the area and spotted a person riding an ATV on the roadway with a shotgun.
Sweeton stopped the ATV and discovered the driver had a revoked license.
A struggle between Sweeton and the suspect then ensued, and Deputy Sweeton was dragged down the road before the suspect drove off.
Sweeton was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.
He later commented on the GCSO Facebook page, thanking all those who offered him backup along with dispatchers, his co-workers, and chief.
“I thank everybody for your prayers, and I’m doing okay…just a little sore,” he said.
Grundy County authorities have not released the name of the suspect at this time. Stay with us for the latest updates.