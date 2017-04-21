Jasper and Whitwell Elementary among 12 area schools to participate in ‘TICCIT Program’ with Southern Champion Tray for Earth Day

Southern Champion Tray team members will present to 12 area elementary schools the TICCIT (pronounced “TICKET”) program – Trees Into Cartons, Cartons Into Trees, including Whitwell Elementary School, locally.
Southern Champion Tray is a leading producer of paperboard packaging products and a member of the Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC). Each year in April and May, PPC members participate in this program to honor Earth Day. The program highlights renewability and sustainability of paper and paperboard packaging.
In the TICCIT program, member companies partner with local schools where they donate tree seeds or native saplings and teach students how to plant them in a milk carton, tissue box or other paper-based carton. The students are then instructed to plant these carton-and-tree units in the ground. The cartons provide protection and a natural water funnel for the new trees. As the trees grow, the cartons biodegrade, completing the trees into cartons, cartons into trees cycle.
The company’s team has already visited several of the schools, including McConnell Elementary, East Lake Academy, Grace Academy, Nolan Elementary, and Thrasher Elementary.
Jasper Elementary was on their schedule for today and they will visit Whitwell Elementary on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Other schools and dates include:
– April 26 – Chattanooga Christian School
– April 28 – Fairyland Elementary
– May 2 – Signal Mountain Christian School
– May 3 – Whitwell Elementary
– May 5 – Red Bank Elementary
– May 10 – Lookout Elementary
For 90 years, Southern Champion Tray has been manufacturing and distributing quality bakery, food service and catering paperboard and corrugated packaging, food and drink carriers and molded fiber tableware. Markets served include bakery, foodservice, frozen foods, supermarket, institutional, medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, cosmetic, retail, electronics, and more.
For more information, please contact Sherry Jennings at 423-643-4148 or sherry.jenning@sctray.com.