Jasper celebrates first ever “EGGstravaganza” egg hunt with 34,000 eggs (VIDEO)

It was a beautiful Saturday in Jasper this past weekend, and it was just the perfect weather for an Easter egg hunt…which is a good thing since local organizers have planned for the first ever Jasper EGGstravaganza Egg Hunt to take place at the Jasper City Park with some 25,000 eggs for kids to hunt!

The event, sponsored by the Jasper Lions Club, McElroy’s BBQ, Scenic City Concrete Pumping, LLC, and Jasper First Baptist Church, saw a tremendous turnout with even more eggs than originally planned. The morning of the event organizers said they ended up placing 34,000 eggs on the grounds at the Jasper City Park for eager egg hunters to find.

Staff Photo/Christopher Haggard

Eggs contained everything from candy to gift certificates to area vendors and merchants, and yes — there was even a few special prize eggs with a cash value!

Residents we talked to praised organizers with a great event and say they look forward to attending with their children again next year!

Staff Photos by Christopher Haggard

Related

Comments on Facebook

comments