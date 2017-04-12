Marion County Commission April Meeting Recap

A few of the business items covered at the April 2017 meeting of the Marion County Commission:
- A statement was read by County Mayor David Jackson regarding the resignation of District 1 commissioner Wayne Willis, who resigned his seat due to health reasons.
- The commission plans to implement a 10% penalty to cover expenses from delinquent tax sale.
- Commission planning a workshop to discuss a property tax freeze for elderly residents at the end of April.
- Marion County received a $10,000 grant from the Health Department that will be used for constructing a walking track at the Chattanooga State campus in Kimball.
- Commission vote approves renting the former Marion County District Attorney’s office in the county Justice Center to the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force for $400 per month following the DA moving offices elsewhere.
- Bids for the second Chattanooga State building in Kimball will be opened on Tuesday, April 18th at the Marion County Commission Building.
