Marion County Democratic Party executive committee meeting planned for April 24th

Katie Tillman, Chair of the Marion County Democratic Party, announces an upcoming Executive Committee meeting of the Marion County Democratic Party.
Anyone and everyone is welcome to attend and listen to the governance and direction of the affairs of the Marion County Democratic Party set forth by the Executive Committee.
The meeting will be held at the Kimball Town Hall Municipal Building, located at 649 Main Street in Kimball, at 6:00 PM CDT on Monday, April 24th
Topics on the agenda for the meeting include continuing bylaw changes, outlining officers duties, organizing committees, post card campaign, merging the women’s club to organize a women’s committee, and planning the speaker for the regular meeting in May.
For more information on this meeting or the Marion County Democratic Party, you may contact Katie Tillman at 423-680-9964.
Marion County Democratic Party PO Box 661 Jasper, Tennessee 37347