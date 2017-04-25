Marion County Fair beauty pageants coming up May 19th in Jasper

The Marion County Fair is coming up, May 17th – 21st in Jasper and this year it will host two beauty pageants on Friday May 19th, 2017 beginning at 6:30 PM on the main stage at the fairgrounds in Jasper (located behind the Dairy Queen).

The Miss Fairest of the Fair pageant is for young ladies between the ages of 16 and 20. The Senior Ms. Fairest of the Fair is for all ladies aged 60 and up who are interested in participating.

Entry forms for both pageants are now available on the Marion County Fair Website at www.marioncountyfair.com, and also on the Fair’s Facebook page, and at all high schools in the county.

Entry fee is $25 for either pageant, with a May 15th, 2017 deadline for entry. Pageant organizers will have practice for the event on Monday, May 15th at 6:00 PM at the fairgrounds.

For questions or forms, please call (423) 617-9736. Fair officials encourage everyone to join them and all of your neighbors for a fun evening at the Marion County Fair!

